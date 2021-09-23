Gabriel Agbonlahor has expressed his strong belief that Aston Villa will not sell any of their top players from now on as their owners are not in need of any money from player sales.

The Lions had a busy summer transfer window, roping in no less than five new players, while also witnessing a high profile exit in the shape of Jack Greenish, who joined Manchester City in a record £100m deal.

Aston Villa were keen on keeping hold of Grealish, but the Citizens triggered a release clause in his contract to snare him away, presenting him an opportunity to play Champions League football.

Ex-Villan Agbonlahor is of the view that Aston Villa had to let go of Grealish because his release clause was triggered and believes they would have not sold him otherwise, even if Manchester City offered them a £100m fee.

Agbonlahor believes the Midlands outfit will not sell any more of their top talents from now on as their owners do not need any money from player sales.

“I think the squad Aston Villa have got now, the standout players obviously [Tyrone] Mings, [John] McGinn”, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“I think Aston Villa now would not sell any of them.

“I feel like the Jack one was because of the release clause.

“I think if there was not a release clause and Manchester City offered a £100m, Aston Villa would have said no.

“The owners do not need any money, they are loaded.”

Lions new boys in the likes of Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey have all opened their accounts for the club and the club faithful will be hoping they will go from strength to strength as the season progresses.