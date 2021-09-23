Fixture: Celtic vs Raith Rovers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Raith Rovers to Celtic Park this evening in the Scottish League Cup.

Ange Postecoglou saw his side lose 1-0 away at Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership and the Bhoys have now lost their last five consecutive games away from home.

Celtic’s home form is more positive and Postecoglou will be looking for no mistake as his side try to book a semi-final spot.

The hosts remain without captain Callum McGregor, while James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are also sidelined.

Postecoglou selects Joe Hart in goal, while in defence he goes with Anthony Ralston and Adam Montgomery as full-backs, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt are in the centre.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy James McCarthy and David Turnbull, while Liel Abada, Tom Rogic and Jota support Albian Ajeti.

If Postecoglou needs to make changes then he has options on his bench to call for, including Georgios Giakoumakis and Ismaila Soro.

Celtic Team vs Raith Rovers

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Montgomery, McCarthy, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Jota, Ajeti

Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Scales, Giakoumakis, Soro, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Welsh, Juranovic