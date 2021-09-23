Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson has stressed the need for Calvin Bassey to embrace the challenge of having to fight to displace Borna Barisic as the Gers’ starting left-back.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Steven Gerrard’s side since joining from Premier League club Leicester City on a free transfer last summer.

However, Bassey has not been able to establish himself as Rangers’ first choice left-back, with Croatia international Barisic ahead of him in the pecking order.

Former Rangers star Thomson is aware of the challenge that lies ahead of Bassey and pointed out how Barisic has been a wonderful left-back for the Gers, while also being a fan favourite.

However, Thomson, who feels competing for places is a part of being a Rangers player, stressed the need for Bassey to embrace the challenge of having to try and displace Barisic as the side’s starting left-back.

“He has got a Croatia international, who is a fan favourite, who has been a wonderful left-back, who has played in massive games and been really successful so far during his time at the club, in front of him“, Thomson said on Rangers TV.

“But, he has got to embrace that as a young player.

“When I first came here, you’d got Barry Ferguson, etc, you had to try and make a name for yourself.

“That is what being a Rangers player is all about for me, you come to Rangers, you’ve got to expect good players playing in front of you.

“So far, he seems to be embracing that challenge, he wants to fight for that number one slot.“

Bassey has made six appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues this season, while providing two assists in the process.