Rangers goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart is delighted with how Robby McCrorie fared for the Gers in the absence of Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, and feels he now has a seat at the table.

The Light Blues faced a crisis in their goalkeeping department when McGregor and McLaughlin were forced to sit out ahead of the side’s Europa League qualifier match against Alashkert last month.

McCrorie ended up making his debut and playing in goal for Rangers against the Armenian outfit before starting against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership just three days later.

Despite being called upon unexpectedly, the 23-year-old kept two clean sheets and helped Rangers win both games, leaving goalkeeping coach Stewart impressed.

Stewart explained that spending last season out on loan at Livingston has been a massive help for McCrorie, who he feels returned to Ibrox as a much more mature player.

The Rangers goalkeeping coach is also of the view that the Scot has now shown that he has a seat at the table alongside senior stars McGregor and McLaughlin.

“Learning the consequences of first team football has been massive for him“, Stewart told Rangers TV.

“Coming back this year, we’ve seen a more mature kid, a more level headed kid, but I think that comes through games.

“He has shown that determination to be ready to play.

“But also, sometimes with the young ones, it is that patience bit that they don’t maybe have at times, waiting to play and waiting for that moment.

“His moment probably came sooner than he probably thought, but he has shown to everyone that he was ready for it.

“Both games there were moments of luck and moments of good play from himself and he has got through it, so fantastic.

“He has shown now that he has got a seat at the table.

“It is up to him to keep fighting and keep pushing Allan and Jon all the way.“

Having impressed on his first two appearances for Rangers, McCrorie will be looking to continue pushing McGregor and McLaughlin for a starting position in the team.