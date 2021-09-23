Rangers star Robby McCrorie has explained that he does not allow himself to get too comfortable and stressed that he will not rest on his laurels after making his debut for the Gers.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was handed his senior debut for the Light Blues in their Europa League qualifier match against Armenian outfit Alashkert last month.

McCrorie helped Rangers beat Alashkert in the tie and went on to help the side register a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership just three days later.

The Scot now has two clean sheets from two appearances for the Gers, but has insisted that he will not allow himself to get too comfortable with what he has achieved.

McCrorie explained that he will not rest on his laurels and instead will look to push Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin for a starting position in the team.

“I never want to be comfortable, I never allow myself to be comfortable because I’ve always set targets since I was a kid“, McCrorie told Rangers TV.

“As soon as I get one target, I always try and push on to the next.

“So, for me now, it is [about] trying to keep pushing.

“I must admit we’ve got a very strong group of goalkeepers here, I think that has helped me massively.

“I try to push, obviously, Jon [McLaughlin] and Gregsy [McGregor] as well, but it is only going to benefit me.

“So, personally, it has been a long time coming, but hopefully it is just the start, I’ll take it in my stride.“

Having helped Rangers earn good results in the absence of McGregor and McLaughlin last month, it remains to be seen if McCrorie can get more appearances for the side this season.