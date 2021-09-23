Former top flight striker Charlie Nicholas believes Leeds United are lacking attacking energy and expects West Ham United to win at Elland Road this weekend.

Leeds are yet to win a game in the league this season and have lost two of their opening five Premier League fixtures.

The Whites are hoping for a turnaround when they host West Ham at Elland Road but Nicholas sees the Hammers beating the Whites in west Yorkshire this weekend.

He insisted that Leeds’ game still have the drive and energy that Marcelo Bielsa’s sides are renowned for, but he is not sure they are showing it in the right areas of the pitch at the moment.

Nicholas believes Patrick Bamford has looked isolated up front and there is still a serious lack of energy in the final third when it comes to Leeds this season.

He said on the Where’s Jeff podcast: “The energy and the drive is still there, but are they doing it in the right areas?

“I just don’t see it.

“I just see Bamford playing up there, trying to feed off little bits and pieces and they just don’t seem to have the right energy in the final third.

“I am going West Ham away win.”

Leeds have three points from their opening games and are desperate to get their first league win of the season.