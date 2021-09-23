Leeds United starlet Liam McCarron has expressed his delight in signing a new deal at the club and stressed he has become a better player overall since joining.

The 20-year-old joined the Leeds academy set-up in the summer of 2019 and has been a key player under Mark Jackson in the Under-23s side.

Leeds are impressed with McCarron’s development and he put pen-to-paper on a new two-year-deal at Elland Road on Thursday.

The Whites starlet has expressed his delight in extending his stint at Leeds and stressed it is the result of his hard work over the last three years.

Having signed a new deal at Leeds, McCarron told LUTV: “I am absolutely buzzing.

“It is my third year coming into Leeds and it is what I have been working for ever since I came

“I feel like now it is the right opportunity to get this deal done.”

McCarron added that since joining Leeds he has evolved into a much better player, capable of playing in multiple positions while also making gains in terms of his fitness.

“When I first came, I was a winger and now I have converted into a left-back.

“So, I feel like that since I have joined, I am more versatile, play in many more positions.

“Fitness much greater and just overall I am a better player.”

Having impressed in the youth sides, McCarron has already earned a spot in the Premier League matchday squads three times this season under first team boss Marcelo Bielsa and he will be hoping to possibly earn his senior bow soon.