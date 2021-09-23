Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore believes Everton loan star Lewis Gibson is not yet ready to be thrown into the thick of the action.

Gibson is on loan at Hillsborough for the duration of the season, but has yet to make an appearance for the Owls.

The starlet has spent time away from Everton on loan of late, including a six-month loan spell with Fleetwood Town in the 2019/20 campaign when he made eleven appearances, helping his side reach the League One playoffs and even chipping in with an assist during their semi-final loss.

Moore clarified that while Gibson has made some strides so far at Hillsborough he is not yet ready to be introduced into the action for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls boss stressed that they are trying to make the starlet match-ready as soon as possible, but admits it will need more time.

“He has made some wonderful progress”, Moore said in a press conference.

“He is still progressing.

“We don’t feel he is quite there yet.

“We are trying to get more minutes into him.

“He needs more time.”

While Gibson does not have a Premier League appearance to his name, he will be hoping that he gets to do what he came to do at Hillsborough, in order to impress parent club Everton.