Former England international Phil Thompson has admitted that Premier League teams have probably become smarter when facing Leeds United this season.

Leeds are still waiting for the first league win of their campaign and have lost two of their opening five Premier League games.

The Whites only have three points on the board and are struggling to get their season going as they continue to search for a league win in the ongoing campaign.

Thompson stressed that there is something strange about Leeds and feels some of the teams in the Premier League might have figured out how to approach games when facing the Whites.

He conceded that missing chances is a problem for Leeds but the former defender believes Leeds should be more concerned about Patrick Bamford’s form and his lack of confidence in front of goal.

Thompson said on the Where’s Jeff podcast: “There is something about this Leeds team.

“Has everybody maybe sussed them out now in terms of not getting caught out in the counter-attack and get into the, you have a go and we have a go?

“Some teams have done that.

“They had some chances against Newcastle last week, didn’t take them. Raphinha had a couple of good chances.

“It is getting to the point with Bamford where you are going is he going through one of those spells where he is looking like lacking confidence again?

“Leeds have got to dig in at the moment.”

Leeds will hope to get their season back on track when West Ham come visiting to Elland Road this Saturday afternoon.