Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson has hailed Dundee as an organised side and stressed the need for the Gers to win at places like Dens Park to be successful this season.

The Glasgow giants will be looking to bounce back from their draw against Livingston when they lock horns with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

James McPake’s side currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, but are unbeaten at home, having drawn each of their games at Dens Park so far.

Looking ahead to Rangers’ visit to Dundee, former Gers midfielder Thomson hailed the Dees as an organised side and pointed out they do not concede many goals.

Thomson feels former Rangers players Jason Cummings and Charlie Adams playing for Dundee adds more weight to the game and insisted that the Gers have to win at places like Dens Park to be successful this term.

“They have not been scoring many goals, they have not been conceding many either, they’ve been quite well organised“, Thomson said on Rangers TV.

“Heard James McPake speaking about the strikers that he has got at his disposal, he feels as though goals will come.

“Obviously, a wee bit of history, Jason Cummings is there, Charlie Adams, who the fans will know all too well.

“If the team are going to be successful again this year, they have to go places like Dens [and win].“

Rangers currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table with 13 points from six games and it remains to be seen if they can extend the lead when they visit Dundee.