Former Newcastle United star Nobby Solano is of the view that the Magpies can walk away with all three points against Watford if they hit the Hornets on the counter attack.

The Magpies have not won this season and have conceded in total 13 goals in their five Premier League matches.

Their opponents on Saturday, Watford, on the other hand, have yet to draw this season and like the Magpies have not collected a clean sheet.

Solano believes an attacking Watford outfit can become prey to Newcastle’s lethal counter-attacking threats and that is how the Magpies can win the game.

The ex-Newcastle midfielder highlighted the pace in the attacking department which can help the Magpies against Watford and he believes that his former club have enough quality to finish the season in mid table.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Solano said: “Watford will be piling players forward and trying to win the game because they have just been promoted, they’re excited, but it means Newcastle – if they are clever – can try to nick three points by hitting them on the counter.

“The team actually has a lot of pace.

“We know that Allan Saint-Maximin is capable of tearing up defences.

“But they are capable of getting to the middle of the table, or they should be.”

The Magpies will be desperate to get their first win of the Premier League season this weekend as they do not want to be engaged in a relegation battle.

Their opponents come into the match having won their last league game but only after losing their previous three and the Magpies will be looking to prove last weekend’s result an outlier.