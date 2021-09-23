Ex-England winger John Barnes has picked Tottenham Hotspur as favourites over Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash, as even though the Gunners have finally started to win league games, both came against struggling sides in Burnley and Norwich City.

Arsenal are set to host Spurs in a north London derby on Sunday in the top flight at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams struggling to hit their stride so far this season.

The Gunners come into Sunday’s clash after breaking a three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins in the league, while Spurs registered consecutive losses in their last two league outings after starting the season with three wins on the trot.

Despite Arsenal winning their last two league games, ex-top flight star Barnes has picked Spurs as the favourites to win the derby as both of the Gunners’ wins came against struggling sides in Norwich and Burnley.

Barnes explained that Spurs have been doing better than Arsenal when comparing all of their performances so far this season.

“Tottenham have lost their last two games, with Arsenal winning their last two games so we can’t talk about capitulations and resurgences”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Arsenal have only beaten Norwich and Burnley, which is good for them as it has boosted their confidence but are yet to put in a strong performance.

“Tottenham started the season well up until their last couple of games, but they are still a good side.

“Unfortunately, football fans look at a few games and decide whether teams are fantastic or if they lose, they’re terrible.

“Tottenham are still favourites because they’ve been doing much better than Arsenal this season, apart from the last game or two.

“However, it’s much closer now that Arsenal have added confidence from their wins against Norwich and Burnley, but Tottenham will still be favourites for this game.”

Both Spurs and Arsenal fans have been far from impressed with what they have seen from their teams this season and both Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo are under pressure to deliver come Sunday.