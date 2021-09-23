Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has explained that the step up in quality in the Premier League 2 Division 1 is noticeable, both technically and tactically.

Mark Jackson’s Under-23s side earned promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after being crowned the champions of Division 2 last season.

Leeds have now got their Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign off to a good start, winning three, drawing one and losing one of their five matches so far.

Reflecting on the side’s start to the season, Whites striker Gelhardt explained that the step up in quality in the Premier League 2 Division 1 is evident both technically and tactically.

Gelhardt, who heaped praise on the goalscoring ability of the forwards and midfielders in the team, is of the view that the Leeds Under-23s players have done well to adapt to the step up in quality.

“All the forwards we have are dangerous players and have a goal in them and the midfielders as well, we have seen a few from them too“, Gelhardt told LUTV.

“Everyone in the team has a goal in them which is a good thing.

“The quality in the league is noticeable both technically and tactically, the teams are a step up.

“But I think all of the lads have done well with the step up overall.”

Having made a positive start to life in the Premier League 2 Division 1, Leeds’ Under-23s side will be hopeful of building on the momentum and enjoying a successful campaign.