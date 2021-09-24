Steve McManaman is of the view that defensive midfield is one key area Manchester City need to bolster soon, but is unsure whether they have an eye on Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips.

The Citizens currently have Rodri and Fernandinho among their options in the holding midfield role, but the Brazilian is 36 years old now and has less than a year left on his current contract.

Manchester City are exploring the possibility of bringing in a new defensive midfielder and it has been suggested they have an eye on Leeds star Phillips.

Ex-Citizen McManaman believes Pep Guardiola’s side need more options in the holding midfield role but stressed he is unsure whether Leeds man Phillips is among the players they are currently keeping a close eye on.

McManaman admitted it is hard to find defensive midfielders with a lot of quality, however suggested that Manchester City could even promote talents from their youth sides instead of going for players like Phillips or West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

“They’ve got Rodri who plays that type of role but I always think there’s room for another – Manchester City do have a wonderful academy, so one of the lads may be there, ready to step up”, McManaman wrote in his Horseracing.net column.

“I do see the under-23s and the under-18s and they’re always strong. They could have a chance.

“But with that defensive role, it’s difficult to find people with a huge amount of quality.

“A lot of teams look for that position.

“People are talking about Manchester United needing someone in that position.

“We always go mad about Claude Makelele, who I played with and sing his praises at the highest level, and N’Golo Kante.

“Whether Kalvin Phillips is that player for City or whether they’ve got their eye on Declan Rice, I have no idea.

“At Liverpool, we have Fabinho, Jordan Henderson before him. It’s an extremely important position.”

Leeds and Phillips are understood to have no plans to part ways any time soon and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will try to lure him away in upcoming transfer window.