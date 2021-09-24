Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has stressed that while he has improved as a player at Ibrox, he still has a lot to add to his game.

Hagi has made 65 appearances in all competitions for the Gers so far since initially joining on loan in January 2020.

In that time, he has scored 13 times, but has proved more handy as an assist-provider as he has registered nearly 20 assists so far.

Hagi acknowledged that he has seen a lot of growth in his footballing abilities while at Ibrox but still feels there is a long way to go before he is performing near his best.

“I feel like I have grown a lot as a player here physically and technically, I have added a lot to my game and still have a lot to add”, Hagi said in a press conference.

“I am focused on that and learning from the coaching staff how to get better.”

The forward outlined his role in the Gers squad, stressing that his job is to be a creative force in the park, not only providing assists but also improving the work rate of the entire side.

“My role is to create for the team, not only assisting but the work rate for the team is always in my mind”, Hagi added.

Hagi has made seven appearances this season for the Gers and has already got on the scoresheet two times in addition to providing the same number of assists.