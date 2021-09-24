Diego Flores has revealed it was a luxury and honour to work with Marcelo Bielsa and stressed he improved as a person while being part of the Leeds United boss’ backroom staff.

Flores was part of Bielsa’s coaching staff at Marseille, Lille and Leeds, working as an analyst while also helping out as the Leeds boss’ translator.

Having taken the reins at Argentine Primera Division outfit Godoy Cruz recently, Flores is trying to implement the same footballing ideology that Bielsa champions.

Flores revealed that it was a luxury and honour to work with Bielsa at several clubs, as he got to learn a great deal during that period

Asked what is it like to work with Bielsa, Flores told Argentine daily Ole: “It is a luxury and an honour

“I can sum it up in those two words.”

Flores stressed that working alongside Bielsa improved him as a person and noted his passion and management skills are among the qualities that struck a chord with him.

“The example of doing what is said”, Flores continued while discussing Bielsa’s most striking qualities.

“Passion and management skills and, mainly, his great human qualities.

“Working with that group improved me as a person.”

Under Flores, Godoy Cruz are clawing their way up the Argentine top flight table while they are also having a strong run in the domestic cup competitions.