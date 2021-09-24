Kalvin Phillips has revealed that West Ham United provided possibly Leeds United’s toughest match of last season and is expecting another tough test on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have yet to record a victory in the new Premier League campaign and are set to lock horns with David Moyes’ in-form Hammers.

West Ham did the double over Leeds in the Premier League last term, winning 2-1 at Elland Road and then putting the Whites to the sword 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Phillips revealed that West Ham were probably Leeds’ toughest opponents throughout the whole of last season and as such he is expecting another big test.

“It is going to be tough”, Phillips told TV2.

“It was possibly the toughest match we played last season, so we have to be at our best to get something out of the match, and I hope we are.”

West Ham go into the game at Elland Road on the back of putting Manchester United out of the EFL Cup in midweek.

Moyes’ men have not lost on the road since a visit to Newcastle United in April, something Leeds will be desperate to change on Saturday.