Fixture: Everton vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome struggling Norwich City to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees have had a disastrous week with a heavy loss at Aston Villa followed by a shock EFL Cup exit at the hands of QPR in midweek.

Rafael Benitez will be looking for his men to get back on track this afternoon when Norwich, who have lost all five of their league games so far, are the visitors to Goodison Park.

Benitez is still without key attacking pair Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while defender Seamus Coleman continues on the sidelines.

Jordan Pickford is back between the sticks for Everton, while at the back Benitez selects Ben Godfrey and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane in the centre.

In midfield, Everton look towards Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to boss the game, while Alex Iwobi, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray support Salomon Rondon.

If Benitez wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Tom Davies and Mason Holgate.

Everton Team vs Norwich City

Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Townsend, Gray, Rondon

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms, Dobbin