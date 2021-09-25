Fixture: Brentford vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced his matchday squad that will take on Brentford in a Premier League clash this evening at the Brentford Community Stadium.

With Chelsea and Manchester United dropping points, Liverpool have a chance to distance themselves from two of their league contenders with a win tonight.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will play at the heart of the defence and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have returned to their full-back slots after recovering from injury and illness.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been tasked with the job of keeping Liverpool ticking in the middle of the park at Brentford, while Curtis Jones also plays.

Diogo Jota will lead the line alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as Liverpool look to take all three points against the Bees.

Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino are some of the attacking options Liverpool have on the bench today.

Liverpool Team vs Brentford

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi