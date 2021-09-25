Andy Couzens believes the Leeds United squad players need to stand up for the team today when they host West Ham at Elland Road.

Leeds are still waiting for the first league win of the season and only have three points from their opening five league games.

The Whites will be welcoming West Ham to Elland Road in a league clash and are desperate to give their season some impetus with three points at home.

Couzens conceded that it is a big game for Leeds given their struggles at the start of the campaign and admitted that they need a win soon.

With Leeds missing a number of players due to injuries, the former Leeds star has urged the fringe players to step up and show their worth with a big performance against West Ham today.

Couzens took to Twitter and wrote: “Big game today, three points would be very nice.

“Performances have been decent so far just need to finish the chances we make.

“Good opportunity for some of the fringe players to show what they can do as well with the few injuries we have!!!”

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League table and has conceded 12 goals in their opening five games.