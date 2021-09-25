Some Leeds United fans have commented on Adam Forshaw after Marcelo Bielsa confirmed the midfielder has torn a muscle in his thigh, with their view being his time at Elland Road should be up.

Forshaw spent nearly two years out of action for Leeds before he returned to action this summer, playing in the EFL Cup against Crewe Alexandra.

The midfielder again played in the competition when he clocked 65 minutes against Fulham, but he is now injured again and looking at an absence due to a torn muscle.

He was not involved in Leeds’ matchday squad for the side’s 2-1 home loss against West Ham United on Saturday and news of his injury emerged after the game.

Forshaw being injured did not go down well with some fans, who took aim at him on Twitter, with Shoaib Gora believing the midfielder should be ashamed of himself for picking up a salary.

Chris Lee was clear in his view that Leeds should terminate Forshaw’s contract and release him, while Luke feels the Whites needed to sign another midfielder in the summer and not rely on the former Everton man.

Mark Byrne simply wants Forshaw gone, while Lee Reed thinks it is lucky he is paid while injured. It remains to be seen how long Forshaw’s latest absence lasts.

he should be ashamed picking up a salary for 4 years for doing naff all also the cost of medical care that goes in to looking after him its a bloody shambles — shoaib gora (@GoraShoaib) September 25, 2021

Needs releasing. Waste of time and salary. Utterly ridiculous that he’s still on the payroll #lufc #MOT — Chris Lee (@Chris1014Lee) September 25, 2021

Sorry he’s a waste of a wage it’s obviously not his fault for being made of glass but when we don’t sign a midfielder when we scream out for one and say it’s alright we have him it’s not it’s like he walks and gets injured — Luke (@Townend1919) September 25, 2021

Good job he gets sick pay. — LEE REED (@leereed1975) September 25, 2021