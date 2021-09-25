Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has insisted that the message he is trying to get across to his players is that they have put their best foot forward week-in and week-out, given the nature of the opposition.

The Blues picked up their first win of the season last weekend as they beat Lincoln City by one goal to nil.

The victory came as a much-needed shot in the arm for the Tractor Boys as they had begun the League One season horribly, going winless in their first six games.

Cook reflected on how the victory last weekend came as a major relief to the Blues and he expressed confidence that his side have what it takes to make winning a habit.

The Blues boss expressed the importance of recognising that their fellow League One teams are strong opposition and stressed that the Tractor Boys have to be on their game every single week.

“I think everybody in the county enjoyed the win last week”, Cook was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

“We needed it.

“Everyone knows how much we needed it.

“It was a clean sheet and we saw the game out very, very professionally.

“Now we know it’s in us.

“We’ve done it before and we can do it again.

“What we also must do is respect the opposition.

“Every week we play against very organised, well-drilled teams.

“We have to make sure we turn up every week, because if we don’t then we will not win games.

“That’s something we’re trying to get into the players’ thought processes.”

The summer saw a huge turnover at Portman Road as a slew of new arrivals bolstered Cook’s side and the manager will be hoping that his squad he has assembled lives up to his expectations.