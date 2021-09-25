Fixture: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Premier League giants are looking to recover from their early EFL Cup exit with a positive performance against Villa today.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay have all returned to starting eleven for the Premier League game.

David de Gea has kept his place in the team for the league, after Dean Henderson made his first appearance this season in the EFL Cup earlier this week.

Edinson Cavani has recovered from his injury to return to the squad, but has only found a place on the bench today at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are some of the options Solskjaer also has on the bench today.

Manchester United Team vs Aston Villa

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Heaton, Dalot, Lindelof, Lingard, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani, Martial, Sancho