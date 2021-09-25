Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to David Moyes’ West Ham United outfit in the Premier League this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa is still searching for his side’s first win of the new league campaign and will hope it comes against West Ham, a team who did the double over his men last term.

Bielsa is struggling with injuries to a number of players and will have to make do without Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk, while Patrick Bamford also misses out. Luke Ayling is also absent.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Bielsa selects Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo as full-backs, with Charlie Cresswell and Liam Cooper in the centre.

In midfield, Bielsa goes with Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas, while Mateusz Klich, Daniel James and Raphinha support Rodrigo.

If the Leeds boss wants to shake things up during the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench, including Joe Gelhardt and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Team vs West Ham United

Meslier, Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, James, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, McCarron, Drameh, Hjelde, Harrison, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt, Greenwood