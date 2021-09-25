Fixture: Watford vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Steve Bruce has yet to lead the Magpies to a victory in the Premier League this season and his side have picked up just two points from their opening five league games.

Bruce is able to bring back Joe Willock, who has been suffering with a toe injury.

Newcastle though are without Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Freddie Woodman and Jonjo Shelvey.

Bruce has Karl Darlow in goal, while Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie are wing-backs, with Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden in defence.

In midfield, the Newcastle boss selects Sean Longstaff and Willock, while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin play. Joelinton is the goal threat.

Bruce can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, where he has options including Dwight Gayle and Ryan Fraser.

Newcastle United Team vs Watford

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Gayle