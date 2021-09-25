Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has explained why he substituted goalscorer Raphinha off against West Ham United.

Raphinha put Leeds ahead against the Hammers in just the 19th minute, though two second half goals saw West Ham run out 2-1 winners at Elland Road.

Eyebrows were raised at Bielsa bringing Raphinha off in the 69th minute and replacing him with the out of sorts Tyler Roberts.

However, the Leeds boss has now confirmed why the Brazilian made way.

He insists that Raphinha picked up a knock in the draw at Newcastle United and told the coaching staff it would be difficult for him to remain on the pitch.

“He let us know it was difficult to stay on”, Bielsa told his post match press conference.

“All week he’s been recovering from the knock at Newcastle.

“He played a great game whilst he was on the pitch”, he added.

The Leeds head coach also provided an update on Adam Forshaw, who was not involved in the matchday squad.

He said: “He has torn a muscle in the back of his thigh.”

Leeds are still without a win in the Premier League this season, having drawn three and lost three of their six games.