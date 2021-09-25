Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

David Moyes’ men put Manchester United out of the EFL Cup in midweek and arrive in Yorkshire in good heart, looking to grab all three Premier League points.

The Hammers did the double in the league over Leeds last term and take on a side today still searching for their first league win of the new season.

Moyes is without defender Ryan Fredericks, who has a groin issue.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham, with Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell operating as full-backs. In central defence, Kurt Zouma partners Angelo Ogbonna.

In midfield, West Ham look towards Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

On the bench Moyes has options, including Manuel Lanzini and Nikola Vlasic.

West Ham United Team vs Leeds United

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Dawson, Johnson, Diop, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko