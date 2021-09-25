Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea in a Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola has seen his side lose early ground in the title race and they are three points behind Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Citizens boss will be aware that defeat in London would swell that to a six-point gap to Chelsea and will be keen to see things go the other way, by taking all three points off the Blues this afternoon.

Manchester City will need a change in fortunes though as they have lost their last three meetings with Chelsea.

Guardiola is able to count on Ederson in goal today, while Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are full-backs. In central defence, Ruben Dias partners Aymeric Laporte.

In midfield, Guardiola has Rodri, while Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne also play. Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options he can turn to off the bench if needed, including Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City Team vs Chelsea

Ederson, Walker, Dias (c), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia