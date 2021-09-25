West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has conceded that playing against Leeds United was as hard as playing a marathon, but is delighted to score the injury-time winner at Elland Road.

Antonio scored an injury-time winner to lead West Ham to a 2-1 victory over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds were leading at half-time but a Junior Firpo own goal got West Ham back in the game and the Hammers striker delivered the killer blow at the death.

Antonio expressed his delight at helping his side to come back in the game and win it at the dying seconds.

He admitted that Leeds made it hard and it felt like running a marathon but stressed that his winner is one of the best goals he has scored in West Ham colours.

The forward told Sky Sports post match: “Unbelievable. Nothing better than coming back from 1-0 down.

“It is like running a marathon – it was so hard.

“To come away with three points is quality.

“It was up there with one of my best goals.”

West Ham moved up to seventh in the league table but the defeat dropped Leeds into the relegation zone.