Everton boss Rafael Benitez is looking for his players to recover in time for a visit to Old Trafford next weekend, but the Toffees will again be without attacking pair Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they ran out 2-0 winners against bottom of the table Norwich City, thanks to goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

They are now preparing for a much tougher test, with a visit to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United at Old Trafford next weekend, though Benitez is convinced his side can record a good result.

Injuries have meant that Benitez has been forced to rely on many of the same players in recent games and as such he is placing an emphasis on recovery ahead of the game.

“It is not easy with these games and not too many players, we are missing two or three who played every game last year and scored a lot of goals”, he told his club’s official site.

“Hopefully, they can be with us soon and make the difference helping the rest of the team.

“The others are working a bit more, so are a little bit tired but, hopefully, they have time to recover and we can have a good game [at United] and get a good result.”

Beating Norwich has put Everton in fifth place in the table, just one point off league leaders Liverpool.

Weekend opponents Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 home loss at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday.