Former Liverpool star Sergi Canos is relishing the challenge of facing the Reds with his current team Brentford as the Bees take on Jurgen Klopp’s side today.

The Reds are kept off the top of the table by only goal difference and with Chelsea taking on defending champions Manchester City, an opportunity could arise for them to go on top.

They have won their last two matches by a scoreline of 3-0 but the Bees themselves won last weekend against Wolves and will be looking to take the fight to the Reds.

Good feeling. Special day. Come on bees @BrentfordFC!! 🐝❤️ pic.twitter.com/yEZ2vqjTT0 — Sergi Canós Tenés (@sergicanos) September 25, 2021

Going into the match against his ex-club, the Brentford star revealed that he is feeling positive going into the game.

Canos, posting a video on social media, also called the game against the Reds a special one and encouraged the Bess to put in all they can today.

“Good feeling”, tweeted Canos.

“Special day.

“Come on Bees.”

Canos is a graduate of the Reds academy and he will be eager to prove his progress as a player in front of his former club.