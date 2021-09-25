Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon admits he is worried about a lack of confidence setting in at Elland Road as the Whites continue to search for their first league win of the season.

Leeds went down to a 2-1 defeat at Elland Road against West Ham United on Saturday, meaning they have not won in the Premier League yet this season.

The Whites managed a top half finish in the Premier League last season, but already some fans are concerned about a potential relegation battle.

Kilgallon does not feel Leeds are struggling with their performances as they are still creating opportunities and are punching their weight in games.

He is though concerned about the mental impact of failing to win and feels it will be a problem the longer the hunt for a victory goes on.

“This one will hurt today, a last minute goal, but there is a feeling that they are doing things right. They are not being dictated to and there are still chances”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The only thing is when you are not winning, it’s the going into training the next day and everyone is down a little bit.

“You can do this for five, six, seven games, but then it’s harder to keep coming in every day and keep positive.

“Once you get that win it just changes everything, so that’s what I’d worry about in terms of the changing room at Thorp Arch.”

Leeds are next in action against newly promoted Watford at Elland Road next weekend and will now be under big pressure to get the win.