Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff has insisted that his side dominated the game at Watford and should have sealed the game in the first half, after it finished 1-1.

Longstaff gave the lead to Newcastle at Vicarage Road in the first half as the Magpies played one of their best halves of football in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle had 20 attempts but only six of them were on target and the midfielder conceded that they created enough chances in the first half to win the game.

He admitted that not taking advantage of the number of opportunities they created is a massive disappointment for the side.

Longstaff told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “In the first half alone we should have been three or four goals in front.

“We had a lot of very good chances, more than we’ll create in most games and it is very disappointing to come away with a point.”

The midfielder stressed that Newcastle dominated the game and believes it is possibly the best his side have played this season.

He admitted that Watford were more in the game in the second half but Newcastle continued to create better chances without actually getting the second goal.

“We were excellent in the first half and we really dominated the game.

“It was the best we’ve played this season.

“In the second half, their fans were up and they were in the game, but we were creating much better chances.

“It is a disappointing day.”