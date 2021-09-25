Former Leeds United captain Stephen Warnock has stressed that West Ham showed more energy and had more quality to nick the three points from their trip to Elland Road today.

Michail Antonio scored an injury-time winner to lead West Ham to a 2-1 victory over Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Leeds had a solid first half and went into the break with a 1-0 lead, but a Junior Firpo own goal got the Hammers back into the game and they looked like the only team who could win from then on.

Warnock conceded that it was a brilliant game to watch as both teams went at each other but he feels West Ham had that little more quality to get the win.

The ex-Whites skipper also stressed that West Ham outworked Leeds at Elland Road and had more energy as well, as the game wore on.

The former defender said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Outstanding from both teams – they went toe to toe with each other.

“West Ham knew they’d have to come here and out-work this Leeds United team and they did that in the second half.

“They had more energy and in the end, they just had that little bit more quality.”

A defeat at home has pushed Leeds to the relegation zone in the standings while West Ham move to seventh in the league.