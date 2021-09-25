Michail Antonio scored an injury-time winner to lead West Ham to a 2-1 victory over Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League.
Leeds had a solid first half and went into the break with a 1-0 lead, but a Junior Firpo own goal got the Hammers back into the game and they looked like the only team who could win from then on.
Warnock conceded that it was a brilliant game to watch as both teams went at each other but he feels West Ham had that little more quality to get the win.
The ex-Whites skipper also stressed that West Ham outworked Leeds at Elland Road and had more energy as well, as the game wore on.
The former defender said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Outstanding from both teams – they went toe to toe with each other.
“West Ham knew they’d have to come here and out-work this Leeds United team and they did that in the second half.
“They had more energy and in the end, they just had that little bit more quality.”
A defeat at home has pushed Leeds to the relegation zone in the standings while West Ham move to seventh in the league.