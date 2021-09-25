Former Leeds United star Matthew Kilgallon believes Marcelo Bielsa should have thrown Joe Gelhardt in against West Ham instead of Tyler Roberts when his side needed goals.

A Michail Antonio goal in injury time condemned Leeds to a 2-1 defeat against West Ham at Elland Road and the Whites are now in the Premier League drop zone.

With Patrick Bamford out injured, Rodrigo started up front and Tyler Roberts came on in the second half as the Whites chased a second goal.

But Kilgallon conceded that Roberts did not do much after he was introduced into the game despite trying hard to make a difference.

He feels the Bielsa could have tried Gelhardt instead of the Welshman as there was nothing to lose and the striker was confident after scoring twice for Leeds Under-23s on Friday night.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds post match: “Roberts hasn’t really done it when he’s come on.

“He tries, don’t get me wrong, he doesn’t hide, he’s not hiding from the ball, he likes to get on it.

“But just his final pass at the moment isn’t working for him.

“Why not throw a young lad on? Then you know you’re going for it.

“Two goals last night, he’s full of confidence, he’s probably saying I fancy it.”

The 19-year-old striker made his debut against Fulham in the EFL Cup last week, being brought off the bench at Craven Cottage.