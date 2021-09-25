Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby has insisted that the Canaries players need to show a bit of resolve as they take on Everton this afternoon at Goodison Park.

The Canaries have begun the season in awful form as they have yet to pick up a single point in their first five Premier League fixtures.

Norwich have earned the moniker among certain factions of being a ‘yo-yo club’ and their start to the season has done nothing to dispel the notion of them being labelled as such by resigning them to the foot of the table.

Huckerby, first of all, wished safe travels to the Norwich supporters attending the game at Goodison Park today.

He added that the Canaries’ squad has to look put their woeful form behind them and show a bit of character as well as mental fortitude against the Toffees.

“Safe journey to all the Norwich City fans travelling up to Goodison Park this morning”, tweeted Huckerby.

“Players need to show some character and toughness today, let’s hope there’s enough petrol on route to make it back!”

The Toffees themselves are coming off a loss in their previous Premier League game against Aston Villa and they will be looking to bounce back by further piling misery on the Canaries and getting the full three points today.