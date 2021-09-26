Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Arsenal have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Following a shaky start, confidence is now growing again at Arsenal and the Gunners have won their last three games in a row across all competitions.

However, both their league victories, against Norwich City and Burnley, respectively, have come by slender one-goal margins; they beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last ten league meetings with Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta will be keen to see that run continue today.

In goal, Arteta picks Aaron Ramsdale, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are full-backs. Ben White and Gabriel slot into the centre.

The Arsenal boss looks towards Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka to control the game, while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard also play. Emile Smith Rowe starts, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the goal threat.

If Arteta needs to try to shake things up then he has options on his bench, including Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubamayeng

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette