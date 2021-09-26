Richard Keys has insisted that Jose Mourinho was addressing the problems at Tottenham Hotspur and believes Dele Alli, who was out of favour with the Portuguese, has done nothing since returning to the team.

Mourinho sidelined Alli at Tottenham after concluding the midfielder had declined and should not be part of his plans going forward.

Alli is back in favour under Mourinho’s successor Nuno and is being handed a central role in the Tottenham side; he started against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a north London derby Spurs lost 3-1.

The midfielder clocked 45 minutes against Arsenal before being replaced by Oliver Skipp.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys thinks that Alli has offered nothing since being brought back into the fold at Tottenham and is of the view that Mourinho was slowly addressing the issues at the club.

“What Jose Mourinho was doing is slowly going through a number of big problems”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“One of them, Dele Alli. He’d decided that Alli had no future at Tottenham. Well, Ryan Mason and Nuno have decided he has, but what since he got back into the team has be brought to the team? And I would say absolutely nothing.

“Harry Winks is a problem. [Harry] Kane was a problem waiting to happen and it is now far greater than every it was.

“Everywhere you look there are issues”, he added.

Alli has made nine appearances across all competitions for Tottenham so far this season, scoring in a 1-0 win away at Wolves last month.