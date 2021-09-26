Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has revealed that shortly before the match against West Ham United he turned his game head on and feels he did well against the Hammers.

The game against West Ham was Cresswell’s debut in the Premier League as manager Marcelo Bielsa had to rely on backups after an injury crisis in defence.

The Whites ultimately ended up losing the game by a 2-1 scoreline in what was Cresswell’s third senior outing, with a late goal from Michail Antonio breaking the home side’s hearts.

Cresswell still felt heady after the match was over and revealed that he only found out he would be playing at short notice.

The Leeds youngster, who is highly rated at Elland Road, admits that he then had to focus and make sure he was ready for the challenge, which he feels he tackled well.

“My mind is just overwhelmed”, Cresswell was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I need to calm down when I get back and watch it back, see how I did.

“About five minutes before the warm up I was told I’m starting, I was like ‘wow’.

“I went into the starting dressing room and had to switch my game head on.

“I thought I actually did quite well.”

Cresswell will be hoping that his further appearances for the Whites’ first team come under more joyous circumstances.