Martin Odegaard has dubbed Arsenal’s 3-1 derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur “amazing” and is delighted to have been able to please the Gunners faithful.

A blistering start from Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium saw them take the lead in just the 12th minute through Emile Smith Rowe, who was left unmarked to convert from a Bukayo Saka cross.

Smith Rowe then provided an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute, while when Saka struck in the 34th minute Tottenham were reeling.

Tottenham got better in the second half and Aaron Ramsdale saved well from Harry Kane, but when Heung-Min Son scored with eleven minutes left it was too little too late for the visitors.

Odegaard is delighted with the derby win and equally pleased to be able to repay the fans for their support.

“This was amazing”, he told TV2.

“It shows how much it means for the fans.

“It has been a special day, and it was great to be able to give this back to the fans”, Odegaard added.

Arsenal have now moved level on points with Tottenham with the win and sit in tenth spot with nine points from their opening six Premier League games.