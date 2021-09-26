Ipswich Town star Macauley Bonne has revealed that the Blues squad are gradually finding themselves in step with one another, sending out a warning to their opponents.

A big overhaul at Portman Road saw a revamped Blues squad head into the season, but the results did not go their way as they were winless in their first six games.

They finally picked up a win last weekend however and followed it up with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday to make it four points in two games, more than they picked up in their first six.

Bonne stated that the squad are maintaining fitness level to a high degree which allows the Blues more leeway in terms of substitutes.

The forward expressed his belief that the squad have now collectively built up their team spirit and will use it from now on their benefit as the season goes by.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Bonne said: “It’s fitness levels now.

“Everyone is as fit as each other.

“We’ve got players coming off the bench who know if he comes off then he’s going to go and do exactly the same job as the other person.

“It’s respect, it’s confidence in your play.

“We’ve now all found that team spirit and it’s now all starting to build massively.”

The side will be encouraged by their recent form when they face Doncaster Rovers in midweek and their opponents themselves are looking poor as they have lost six of their eight League One games so far.