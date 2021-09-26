A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken aim at Nuno following Spurs’ crushing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

Nuno took his Tottenham side to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League looking to turn around Spurs’ league form, which had seen them suffer successive 3-0 defeats.

They were blown away in the first half though as Arsenal struck through Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka to take a commanding lead.

While Tottenham improved in the second half and did score through Heung-Min Son, they still left Arsenal on the end of a heavy defeat.

Questions are now being asked over Spurs’ appointment of former Wolves boss Nuno, whose side have scored just four goals in their six Premier League games.

Criticism of Nuno raged on Twitter and Spurs fan Honky dubbed him a “clueless Wolves reject” who needs to buy a plane ticket to leave the club.

Wayne believes that Nuno is out of his depth in the job and Spurs are looking at another defeat next weekend if he is not sacked.

James Thrussell feels Nuno is a good guy, but was not wanted by the fans, who do not want him in charge for the next league game, while LevyOut thinks the real problem is the club’s ownership.

He needs to go, absolutely out of his depth. Terrible appointment. Bottom of the Orem rankings for just about everything. Another pumping next week if he is in charge — Wayne (@WayneMizen) September 26, 2021

clueless wolves reject. he’s just gonna beat around the bush in his interviews like always. if you can’t convince, confuse. enough of his excuses. he better buy his own plane ticket and leave on his own — honky (@xxibgdrgnkai) September 26, 2021

I’ve got to be honest he’s clueless. Couldn’t give a toss what he says. The line up and tactics were beyond pathetic. Some of these players need outing as well. Absolutely shocking. — George (@GEORGIE_35) September 26, 2021

To be honest always new this was going to happen if its not poch then some manager with pedigree the players will respond to and fight for the way we going now its to the bottom half of the league bottom line dont trust levy promises he makes cause cheaper is better for him — sieraaj charles (@CharlesSieraaj) September 26, 2021