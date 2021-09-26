 

Nuno took his Tottenham side to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League looking to turn around Spurs’ league form, which had seen them suffer successive 3-0 defeats.

 

They were blown away in the first half though as Arsenal struck through Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka to take a commanding lead.

 

 

While Tottenham improved in the second half and did score through Heung-Min Son, they still left Arsenal on the end of a heavy defeat.

 

Questions are now being asked over Spurs’ appointment of former Wolves boss Nuno, whose side have scored just four goals in their six Premier League games.

 

 

Criticism of Nuno raged on Twitter and Spurs fan Honky dubbed him a “clueless Wolves reject” who needs to buy a plane ticket to leave the club.

 

Wayne believes that Nuno is out of his depth in the job and Spurs are looking at another defeat next weekend if he is not sacked.

 

James Thrussell feels Nuno is a good guy, but was not wanted by the fans, who do not want him in charge for the next league game, while LevyOut thinks the real problem is the club’s ownership.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 