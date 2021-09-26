Liverpool legend John Aldridge has hailed Mohamed Salah’s impact for the Reds and insisted that his signing has been as important as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson’s for the side’s recent success.

Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brentford on Saturday.

While the result was disappointing for Liverpool, Salah got his name on to the club’s history books as he scored his 100th Premier League goal for the side against the Bees.

The Egypt international became the fastest player to reach the milestone, beating Roger Hunt’s record by just one game and leaving former Liverpool goalscorer Aldridge impressed.

Aldridge hailed Salah’s goalscoring record as sensational and insisted that his signing has been as important as Van Dijk and Alisson for Liverpool’s success under Klopp.

“To score 100 Premier League goals in just 151 appearances for the club is a sensational record and it highlights what an impact Salah has made at Liverpool“, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“We often talk about the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as being crucial to Liverpool’s trophy winning successes under Klopp, but Salah has been every bit as important.“

Aldridge was also delighted for Curtis Jones, who scored Liverpool’s third goal against Brentford from outside of the box, having watched him coming through the ranks at the club.

“I watched a lot of Liverpool under-23 games when Jones was coming through the ranks and he scored a lot goals like that, so it is great to see him making the step up and doing it at Premier League level“, Aldridge added.

Liverpool tied the likes of Van Dijk and Alisson to new deals during the summer and will be hopeful of convincing Salah to put pen to paper on a fresh contract soon.