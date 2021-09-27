Tottenham Hotspur fans are debating the club’s fortunes this season following a disastrous run of form, with some wondering if Nuno is close to the sack and who should replace him.

Spurs were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday and it raised further questions over whether Nuno is the right manager for the club.

The Portuguese has now led Tottenham to a run of two 3-0 defeats and a 3-1 loss, with his side struggling to create and take opportunities.

Tottenham embarked upon a lengthy search for a new manager over the course of the summer before then settling on Nuno, who was unemployed following his exit from Wolves.

Now some fans are unsure about the Portuguese, with debate raging on Twitter.

Captain Hojbjerg believes that it looks as if Nuno could soon be out of a job and he is wondering who can replace the ex-Wolves boss.

Carl stressed that Antonio Conte is available, but may not be a realistic target, while Rob Taylor stressed that simply settling on Nuno took time and now a big few weeks are to come for the club.

Paddy meanwhile was keen to insist that he wanted Graham Potter to take charge and thinks that he has Brighton playing the right way; Pocari Drinker is concerned about the damaging effects of potentially seasons without even the Europa League.

It’s looking like the end for Nuno already. My question is who is a realistic replacement??? Any ideas coz I don’t have a clue who’s available or who would even want to or who we could persuade to join — 🇹🇳Captain Højbjerg🇹🇳 (@NabilJ90) September 27, 2021

It won’t happen but #Conte is still available and wanted to come. #Levy just has to allow him to bring his extra TWO staff and grant the finances required, but I know this will NEVER happen under ENIC/Levy #NunoOut #ENICOut #COYS #THFC #Spurs — Carl (@woodbridge_carl) September 27, 2021

Imagine thinking that there’s a magic wand to conjure up a quality manager to take over from Nuno all of a sudden. It took what felt like 9 years to appoint him this summer. Paratici had to convince Levy by all accounts. A big few weeks ahead. #thfc This is on the players too. — Rob Taylor (@RobTaylorSport) September 27, 2021

People laughed at me when I said Graham Potter over Nuno. Watch @OfficialBHAFC go top of the league tonight… & even if they do not. Watch how they play…. ball playing & direct. #THFC are a complete shambles right now. SMH. — Paddy 🔌 (@Ben_Paddy) September 27, 2021