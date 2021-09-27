 

Spurs were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday and it raised further questions over whether Nuno is the right manager for the club.

 

The Portuguese has now led Tottenham to a run of two 3-0 defeats and a 3-1 loss, with his side struggling to create and take opportunities.

 

 

Tottenham embarked upon a lengthy search for a new manager over the course of the summer before then settling on Nuno, who was unemployed following his exit from Wolves.

 

Now some fans are unsure about the Portuguese, with debate raging on Twitter.

 

 

Captain Hojbjerg believes that it looks as if Nuno could soon be out of a job and he is wondering who can replace the ex-Wolves boss.

 

Carl stressed that Antonio Conte is available, but may not be a realistic target, while Rob Taylor stressed that simply settling on Nuno took time and now a big few weeks are to come for the club.

 

Paddy meanwhile was keen to insist that he wanted Graham Potter to take charge and thinks that he has Brighton playing the right way; Pocari Drinker is concerned about the damaging effects of potentially seasons without even the Europa League.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 