Lucas Digne has insisted Goodison Park is turning into Everton’s fortress again this season and issued warning to their rivals that it will not be easy to beat them at home this season.

Having played most of last season in front of empty stands, Everton equalled their worst ever home record with nine top flight losses, which played a major factor in them falling short in their efforts to seal a European spot.

However, with Goodison Park filled to the rafters again this season, Everton are yet to let the home crowd down in the Premier League, winning all three of their home games, scoring eight goals in the process.

Toffees full-back Digne has stressed that Goodison Park is once again a tough place for opponents to visit with the Everton faithful cheering them on as the 12th man.

Digne added that it is amazing to play in front of the fans again and issued warning to all their rivals that Everton are not an easy team to beat at home this term.

“It is a tough place for the opponents and it won’t be easy to beat us at Goodison this season”, Digne told Everton TV.

“Last year it was different because we played without fans.

“It is not an excuse but we can see the difference today [against Norwich] and since the beginning of the season.

“They are doing an amazing job and are like the 12th man.

“For us, it is amazing to play in front of them.”

Everton will be banking on their travelling support at the weekend when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the top flight.