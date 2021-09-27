Premier League legend Gary Neville is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur displayed bad vibes against Arsenal and feels it is more worrying than their poor performance.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffered their third Premier League defeat in a row on Sunday as they were beaten 3-1 by north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham made a strong start to their Premier League season, winning their first three games, but find themselves sitting eleventh in the table now having suffered three consecutive defeats.

Reflecting on Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, Premier League legend Neville has explained that the poor performance will be a concern for the side.

However, Neville is of the view that Spurs displayed a bad vibe on the pitch against the Gunners and feels that is a bigger worry than the performance itself.

“Bad performance yesterday a worry“, Neville wrote on Twitter.

“The bad vibe out on the pitch was more worrying.“

Having suffered three consecutive defeats in the Premier League, it remains to be seen if Tottenham can return to winning ways when they host Aston Villa this weekend.