Leeds United fans have taken to social media to debate Kalvin Phillips being linked with a move to rivals Manchester United and the likelihood of the transfer happening.

Phillips has seen his game taken to the next level by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and is now also firmly established as an England international.

Manchester United are expected to move for midfielder next summer and have been heavily linked with West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

However, it has been suggested that Phillips now now the man that the Red Devils want and they could make Leeds an offer to take him to Old Trafford.

Whites fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

if i wasnt a leeds fan I probably would say United is an ideal move for him, a team that needs him and that are in the up(need a new manager though).i personally wouldn’t hate him for joining scum, like grealish he needs to think about his career but I cant see it happening #lufc https://t.co/WGwOskmDgp — ℓιαм нσggιηѕ (@Chickxn23) September 28, 2021

I doubt Phillips would leave in pursuit of the Top 4 and the Europa League, let’s be honest #LUFC — Sam (@samozg19) September 28, 2021 — Carl (@woodbridge_carl) September 27, 2021

If we’re worried about Phillips leaving in the summer, then brace yourselves for Raphinha and Meslier leaving also. Once the rich clubs sniff they rarely don’t get their man #LUFC — LufcJR (@LufcAlaw) September 28, 2021

If someone offers you £250,000 a week to play football, you’re taking it. Creating generational wealth. You’d be stupid not to. #lufc — Tasker (@Mr_Tasker) September 28, 2021

I think KP will have enough credible offers to avoid “them” but we will lose him in the summer come what may. Our only hope of keeping him was to make a real tilt at the top 6, which looks very unlikely now. — Arnie B (@arnie_booth) September 28, 2021