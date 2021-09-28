 

Phillips has seen his game taken to the next level by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and is now also firmly established as an England international.

 

Manchester United are expected to move for midfielder next summer and have been heavily linked with West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

 

 

However, it has been suggested that Phillips now now the man that the Red Devils want and they could make Leeds an offer to take him to Old Trafford.

 

Whites fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

 

 

Liam Huggins insists that if he was not a Leeds fan then he would likely rank Manchester United as the perfect destination for Phillips, while stressing he would not hate the midfielder if he did join the Whites’ rivals.

 

Sam however dismissed thoughts Phillips will leave for Old Trafford as he insists Manchester United are only battling for the top four and the Europa League.

 

For Tasker, if Manchester United offer Phillips big money, he would be silly to turn it down, while Mr Moanivator feels the move is a non-starter.

 

Arnie B meanwhile thinks that Phillips will have enough offers in the summer that he will be able to go somewhere else rather than Manchester United, with LufcJR warning more players could go.

 

 

 

 

 

— Carl (@woodbridge_carl) September 27, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 