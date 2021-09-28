Brazilian legend Rivaldo feels Raphinha has been rewarded for his performances for Leeds United with a Brazil call-up, but stressed the need for him to keep his levels up to establish himself as a regular in Tite’s side.

Raphinha established himself as a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side after joining from Rennes last season and has taken that form into the new campaign.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals from six Premier League games for Leeds so far and his performances for the Whites have seen him earn his first call-up to the Brazil national team.

Rivaldo is of the view that the call up to the Brazil national team is Raphinha’s reward for his performances for Leeds, but feels the need for him to be consistent with his displays to make his case to be in the squad for next year’s World Cup.

The Brazilian legend, who feels Raphinha has the chance to impress Selecao head coach Tite, hailed the forward for his quickness, versatility, passing and shooting abilities.

“Leeds United winger Raphinha has been called up to the Brazilian national team for the first time to compete in World Cup qualifiers next month“, Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

“This is his reward for his excellent performances for Leeds in the Premier League.

“He has already scored three times in six league matches this season.

“He’s quick and versatile, has a lot of passing and shooting quality, so he has many qualities which are valuable to a team.

“Raphinha now has a great chance to prove to Tite that he deserves to be in next year’s World Cup squad, but he needs to keep up his good performances all season if he’s to become an established player in the Brazil set up.“

Having earned his first call-up to the Brazilian national team, Raphinha will be hopeful of impressing Tite and pushing for a place in the squad for the World Cup.