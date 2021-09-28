Barry Ferguson has insisted that the most important thing at the moment for Rangers is that they are finding ways to win games despite not being at their best.

Rangers managed to notch up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday and they were far from being at their peak in that game.

The three points kept Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and they have now built a six-point gap over Celtic in the standings.

Rangers’ football has come in for criticism this season due to their lack of fluidity, which was a hallmark of their game last season.

But Ferguson stressed that they are still winning games despite not being at their best this season.

He conceded that it is clear that Rangers are nowhere close to the form they showed last season but feels for the moment getting those three points is what matters to Rangers.

Ferguson said on Go Radio Football Show: “They are not at their best, it is pretty clear for everybody to see.

“But they won ugly there and it is a sign of a good team that when you are not in form, you find a way to get three points and that’s what Rangers did against Dundee.

“I thought it was a good goal, a good ball from [Alfredo] Morelos and Joe Aribo again stepped up and he is one player that continues to impress me.

“They are not at their best but the main thing for Rangers is that they are winning games of football.”

A defeat in their opening Europa League group game this month means Rangers are going to Sparta Prague this week with the aim of getting three points.