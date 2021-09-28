Millwall boss Gary Rowett has been impressed with Sheyi Ojo’s abilities, including his balance, and is expecting big things from the Liverpool loan star this season.

Ojo, who has previously spent time on loan at clubs including Rangers, Wolves and Fulham, joined Millwall on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer.

The 24-year-old made his second appearance for the Lions in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Championship last weekend and marked the occasion by providing the assist for Matt Smith’s goal.

Reflecting on Ojo’s performance against Nottingham Forest, Millwall boss Rowett explained that the winger looked bright for the Lions and displayed his ability to cross.

Rowett also heaped praise on Ojo for his balance, ability to carry the ball and dribble past players and revealed that he is expecting big things from the Liverpool loan star.

“He is going to be a very, very good player for us“, Rowett told the South London Press.

“He looked bright, he carries the ball well and has got the ability to beat a player one-v-one.

“He has lovely balance to come out of positions with the ball when he is in tight areas.

“He showed with the goal [crossing for Matt Smith to head home against Forest] that he has got the delivery as well.

“He hasn’t had a settled front three of players to play with and it is always hard to work out what people do if it is not the same three players together, it’s harder to build up that understanding.

“I’m really pleased with Sheyi and expect there is more to come from him.”

Having made his first goal contribution for Millwall against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Ojo will be looking to build on the moment when the Lions face Bristol City on Wednesday.